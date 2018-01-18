Greater Noida, Jan 18 (PTI) Five people have been booked for allegedly killing a Nilgai in Dankaur, police said.

A Rajpur village resident had lodged a complaint stating that on Wednesday, when he was returning home from Dankaur, he saw five men allegedly firing two shots at the Nilgai and then cutting its neck with a sharp-edged weapon, they said.

When he tried to stop them, they allegedly threatened him. Later, the villagers came there and informed the police, following which they informed the forest department officials, the police said.

As per the complaint, an FIR was lodged against five people, who are absconding, station house officer Farmood Ali said. PTI CORR KJ .

