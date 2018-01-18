Kadapa (AP), Jan 18 (PTI) Five persons, including two children, died in two separate road accidents in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh today, police said.

In a first incident, three persons died and 20 others were injured when a tractor trolley they were travelling in overturned near Chinnasinganapalli village in Duvvur mandal.

The deceased are identified as Bramhaiah (45), Dastigiramma (50) and Siddaiah (45), a district police official said.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Prodattur by police, he said.

Another mishap occurred in Pengalur mandal when a boy (7) and a teenage girl (15) travelling in a tractor trolley fell into a pond after the vehicle tilted and drowned, sub-inspector Siva Prasad said.

Cases of accidental deaths have been registered at different police stations. PTI CORR NSK .

