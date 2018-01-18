Five die in separate accidents in AP
By PTI | Published: 18th January 2018 08:48 PM |
Last Updated: 18th January 2018
Kadapa (AP), Jan 18 (PTI) Five persons, including two children, died in two separate road accidents in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh today, police said.
In a first incident, three persons died and 20 others were injured when a tractor trolley they were travelling in overturned near Chinnasinganapalli village in Duvvur mandal.
The deceased are identified as Bramhaiah (45), Dastigiramma (50) and Siddaiah (45), a district police official said.
The injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Prodattur by police, he said.
Another mishap occurred in Pengalur mandal when a boy (7) and a teenage girl (15) travelling in a tractor trolley fell into a pond after the vehicle tilted and drowned, sub-inspector Siva Prasad said.
Cases of accidental deaths have been registered at different police stations. PTI CORR NSK .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.