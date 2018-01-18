Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) The district rural police arrested two men after busting a flesh trade racket in the Bhayander township here, an official said today.

Acting on a tip-off, the police's anti-human trafficking cell sent two decoy customers near a hotel in Bhayander and nabbed the two accused who arrived there to fix a deal for sex trade late last night, he said.

The police also rescued a woman and a 16-year-old girl who were allegedly forced into prostitution by the two men, the official said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

The two victims were sent to a rescue home in Thane, he added.

