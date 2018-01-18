Muzaffarnagar, Jan 18 (PTI) The police today claimed to have arrested four people accused of beating a 22-year-old Dalit man in Kalyanpur village here.

The incident took place on Sunday. The alleged perpetrators, who were said to be associated with a Hindu outfit, had recorded the assault and circulated the video online.

Circle Officer Yogender Singh said that all the four accused in the case -- Rahul, Dhiraj, Jodha and Kaku -- have been arrested.

The Bhim Sena, a Dalit outfit, had also staged a protest against the incident and threatened to start an agitation if the accused were not arrested.

Security has been tightened in the area to ease the tension. Both communities have been asked to maintain peace, the officer said.

Reportedly, the men had assaulted him and asked him to chant 'Jai Mata Di', claiming that the Dalit man had insulted Hindu gods. PTI CORR ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.