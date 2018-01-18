Dhar, Jan 18 (PTI) Four persons, including a child, were killed today morning when a bus hit the motorcycle they were travelling on, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Virendra Singh said that the accident occurred near the Sandla crossing on the Badnawar Â– Petlawad road here.

He said that all four persons on the motorcycle, identified as Bishtram (30), his wife Anju Devi (28), Muskan (8) and Kailash Bhuria (25), were killed instantly.

"The bus was going from Ujjain to Sardarpur. We have arrested the bus driver and seized the bus. Further investigations are underway," Singh said. PTI COR ADU MAS BNM .

