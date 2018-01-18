Panaji, Jan 18 (PTI) A 58-year-old French national was arrested today from a beach in Goa with drugs and foreign currency collectively worth Rs 6.5 lakh, police said.

Stephane Humbert was found in possession of a cocktail of drugs worth Rs 4.5 lakh and foreign currency equivalent to Rs 2 lakh when the police arrested him from Chapora beach near Anjuna village in North Goa.

Anjuna Police inspector C L Patil said Humbert was carrying LSD strips, cocaine and charas.

He is booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. PTI RPS NSK .

