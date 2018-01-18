Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki summoned state police chief B S Sandhu today and sought details about recent incidents of rape in various parts of the state and the action taken by the police in these cases.

After the hour-long meeting at the Raj Bhawan, the Director General of Police (DGP) told reporters that he had given to the Governor details of the recent incidents and submitted what action was being taken by the police in these cases.

The DGP said that to ensure such incidents do not recur, it had been decided to increase police presence and re-launch "Operation Durga" in the state.

'Operation Durga', a drive to contain crime against women, was launched last year after identifying places where anti-social elements indulge in eve-teasing, vulgar comments, stalking and other similar activities.

Asked why he had been called by the Governor today, the DGP said, "A Haryana Congress delegation had met him regarding women security issue... The Governor had called me and I gave details about the recent incidents." He said that it had been decided by the police that a superintendent of police-rank officer would monitor heinous crimes such as the ones reported recently.

Alleging complete breakdown of law and order in Haryana, a Congress delegation led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had here yesterday called upon the Governor and demanded dismissal of the M L Khattar government and the imposition of President's rule in the state.

Haryana has recently witnessed many cases of rape.

Among the recent incidents, a 15-year-old girl's half-naked body was found on Saturday from near the bank of a canal in a village in Jind district after she had gone missing last Tuesday from her village in Kurukshetra district.

The girl was brutally assaulted, her private parts mutilated and some of the vital organs ruptured, police said.

In a separate incident, an 11-year-old girl was raped and killed in Panipat last week.

The DGP said that he told Governor that soon 4,500 male and 1,000 female constables would be recruited in the police department, to better policing.

"Besides, 350 sub-inspectors male and 66 women SIs will also be recruited and women police stations will be strengthened," he said.

"I also apprised the Governor regarding steps which have been taken to ensure women safety, both in the short-term and long-term. I told him that top priority of Haryana Police is to ensure women security," said the DGP, who had a fresh round of meeting with senior police officers today in the wake of recent incidents.

The DGP claimed, "The Governor expressed satisfaction about the steps being taken by us. I assured him that Haryana police, in these difficult circumstances, is capable of ensuring women security." Replying to a question, the DGP said, "As far as crime against women cases last year goes, 98 per cent have been traced. We have ensured that these cases are taken to their logical conclusion and culprits are punished as per law." Sandhu said that the police department would be "submitting a proposal to the government to increase punishment for culprits where victims are below 15 years of age. We have also decided that police will file challan within 30 days in such heinous crimes. We are also writing to the government that we should be having designated courts which will specially hear and try cases of crimes against women." PTI SUN SMN .

