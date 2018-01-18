Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved the allocation of Rs 1.35 crore for installation of 410 CCTV cameras on a pilot basis in 25 select police stations in the state capital.

State Home department issued a Government Resolution (GR) to this effect yesterday in the wake of the Bombay High Court's directions in August 2014 and February 2016 for installation of CCTV cameras in police stations across the state.

As per the GR, the rotating CCTV cameras will now be installed covering the office of Senior Police Inspector, the entire premises of the police station and all other rooms (excluding women's room and rest rooms).

The allocated grant is to be deposited in the bank account of the state-run Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Limited (MITCL), it said.

The GR further stated that the office of the Police Commissioner, Mumbai, had submitted a proposal for installation of 410 CCTV cameras in December 2016 with a quotation of Rs 2.75 crore.

The CCTV cameras will be installed on a pilot basis in the 25 police stations spread across 12 Zones of Mumbai which include Â– Colaba, MRA, VP Marg, DB Marg, Wadala, Nagpada, Worli, Kalachowki, RAK Marg, Mahim, Kurla, Chembur, Nehrunagar, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Vakola, Bandra-Kurla, Santacruz, Juhu, Powai, MIDC, Malad, Malwani, Dindoshi and Dahisar police station.

At present there are 94 police stations and 102 Traffic Police posts, besides the Port Zone police station in Mumbai spread across 12 zones. Whereas, there are 953 police stations in the rest of Maharashtra. PTI MM NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.