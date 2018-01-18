civic staff: Minister Puducherry, Jan 18 (PTI) Puducherry government today said it would soon implement the recommendations of the seventh pay commission pay panel report for civic employees also.

PWD and Local Administration Minister A Namassivayam said already the government staff had been sanctioned the revised pay structure in keeping with the recommendation of the seventh pay commission.

There had been demands from the employees and workers of the municipalities and commune panchayats that the pay panel report should be implemented to revise their pay structure also on par with government staff, he said in a release.

Namassivayam said that the demand of the civic staff was taken into consideration and the government would soon implement the pay panel report for civic employees also.

He said he had held talks with the representatives of Associations of the Civic Staff in this connection today and assured them that the government would spare no efforts to extend the benefits of the pay panel to the civic staff also.

PTI Cor RC .

