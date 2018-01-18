Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) The Geological Survey of India (GSI) today said it was working on 34 project areas for search of minerals in the country's eastern region which is rich in mineral deposit.

"Work on preliminary survey work in some 34 projects areas is going on for various minerals in the eastern states of the country. We have handed over a few mineral blocks for detailed exploration to states like Odisha and Jharkhand for iron-ore and Bauxite," GSI Additional Director General SR Kisku said here.

The GSI has been operating in eastern states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Chattisgarh, Kisku said at the ICC organised India Mine Tech 2018.

Former Coal India chairman PS Bhattacharyya said coal mining is facing challenges from policy perspective and economic perspective, but despite that it is not possible to eradicate coal from the system in near future though renewables will remain a threat. PTI BSM NN .

