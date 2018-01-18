Ahmedabad, Jan 18(PTI) The Budget session, which will be the first session of the newly formed 14th Gujarat Assembly, will commence from February 19 and end on March 28, Gujarat Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja announced today.

He said that the state budget would be presented on February 20.

He informed that the election of the Speaker of the House will be held on the first day of the session followed by Governor O P Kohli's address.

The session will be held in the state Assembly building in Gandhinagar, which underwent extensive renovation for almost a year and will be ready by next month, said Jadeja.

During the session, the House will meet for 27 days and will witness introduction of several government as well as private member bills, he added.

Ahead of the session, the 182 newly-elected MLAs would take oath in a ceremony to be held on January 23 in Gandhinagar.

The new government headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was sworn in on December 26 last year. In the 182-member House, the BJP, which won a sixth straight term in the closely-contested polls, has 99 seats while the Congress has 77. PTI PJT PD BNM .

