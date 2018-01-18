New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) There was no change in the pattern of trading at the wholesale gur (jaggery) market in the national capital today as prices continued to move around previous closing levels in the absence of any worthwhile moving factor.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also remained steady in line with Delhi market.

Marketmen said scattered buying support amid adequate stocks managed to hold gur prices unaltered.

Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal): Gur chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,000-3,100 and shakkar Rs 3,100-3,200.

Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,200-2,300, chakku Rs 2,450-2,650, khurpa Rs 2,400-2,500 and Ladoo Rs 2,700- 2,800.

Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,500-2,600 and dhayya Rs 2,600- 2,650. PTI SDG SUN KPS SBT .

