Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Actor Nana Patekar today expressed happiness at the Supreme Court's order paving the way for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" across the country.

Speaking to reporters during the trailer launch of his Marathi film "Aapla Manus", Patekar said that if the intention of making a film is not controversial, it will defintely see the light of day.

"Today the Supreme Court said "Padmaavat" should be released everywhere. I congratulate Ajit Andhare (COO of Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the film's production house)and I am happy to see him finally smiling after so many days," Patekar said.

His Marathi film "Aapla Manus" is also produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Ajay Devgn.

"Padmaavat" has been facing protests from a section of the Rajput community over a few of its scenes and some states had also banned the film's release.

Patekar added that no genre, including a historical drama, was difficult to make today.

"Nothing is difficult. Eventually the film is getting released. Too much noise is created at times (referring to protests). If you make a film with the right intention (then no problem), if the intention is not right then people will react. None of my films ever got embroiled in controversy," Patekar said.

Citing the example of his 1994 film "Krantiveer", Patekar said that the film did not face any hurdle despite it having bold statements.

"One of my film called "Krantiveer" had a lot of bold statements but nothing controversial happened. It is about how you say it, are you trying to encash on anything or are you talking straight from your heart..There is a difference between these two things. So people know what is right and wrong," he added. PTI KKP BNM .

