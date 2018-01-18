Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) Haryana government has decided to revise pension and family pension with effect from January 1, 2016 in respect of all state government employees, who retired or died prior to January 1, 2016.

The government decided to revise pension and family pension by notionally fixing their pay in the pay matrix recommended by the 7th Central Pay Commission in the level corresponding to the pay in the pay scale or pay band and grade pay at which they retired or died, an official release said here today.

The Haryana government had notified the service rules under Haryana Civil Service (Revised Pension) Part-I Rules, 2017, which were applicable with effect from January 1, 2016 for revision or re-consolidation of the pension of pre-January 1, 2016 retirees.

In cases where pension and family pension being paid with effect from January 1, 2016 in accordance with Haryana Civil Service (Revised Pension) Part-I Rules, 2017 happened to be more than pension and family pension as worked out in accordance with these orders, the pension and family pension already paid will be treated as revised pension and family pension with effect from January 1, 2016.

It will be the responsibility of the Head of the Department from which the government employee had retired or was working last before his death to revise the pension and family pension of pre January 1, 2016 pensioners and family pensioners with effect from January 1, 2016 accordingly and to issue a revised pension payment authority.

The Pension Sanctioning Authority (PSA) would impress upon the concerned Head of Office for fixation of pay on notional basis and issue revised authority at the earliest.

It was provided in the rules that the revised pension and family pension with effect from January 1, 2016 of pre January 1, 2016 pensioners and family pensioners will be determined by multiplying the existing basic pension and family pension by 2.57.

A number of references were received from the pre January 1, 2016 retirees of Haryana government to revise their pension and family pension on the pattern of decision of the Centre and after due consideration these revisions were decided, the release said. PTI SUN BAL .

