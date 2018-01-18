New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The Congress today alleged that Haryana had become a "crime hub" under the BJP government, and said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had no right to continue in office if he was unable to check rising crime.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Haryana had become a crime hub under the BJP Government led by Manohar Lal Khattar.

"We again reiterate that if Manohar Lal Khattar is unable to check the sexual predators as also the crimes against the daughters and women of Haryana, he has no right to continue even for a day," he told reporters.

"Merely paying lip-service will not do. If the chief minister and the BJP government cannot control the spate of gangrapes and rapes, he should quit office immediately," he said.

Haryana has recently witnessed many cases of rape.

Among the recent incidents, a 15-year-old girl's half-naked body was found on Saturday from near the bank of a canal in a village in Jind district after she had gone missing last Tuesday from her village in Kurukshetra district.

The girl was brutally assaulted, her private parts mutilated and some of the vital organs ruptured, police said.

In a separate incident, an 11-year-old girl was raped and killed in Panipat last week.

"The truth also remains that the state which said that we will start the movement of 'Beti Bachao', the most number of gangrape and rape cases are happening in that very state and it is all happening on account of ignorance, apathy of an incompetent government, which has failed to check crime," Surjewala told reporters.

"The Prime Minister and the BJP government at the Centre cannot shirk responsibility for the border of Haryana and Delhi is porous and criminals tend to travel across the two states freely and without any checks and balances," he said.

