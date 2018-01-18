New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) HDFC Bank today attained a market valuation of Rs 5 lakh crore, becoming the third company to achieve this milestone after RIL and TCS.

At close of trade today, the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 5,00,360.08 crore.

With this, the company also became the first bank to cross Rs 5 lakh crore m-cap mark.

Shares of the bank ended 2.15 per cent higher at Rs 1,931.80 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.31 per cent to Rs 1,953.75 -- its 52-week high.

In terms of equity volume, 1.96 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 41 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Shares of the company have gained 4 per cent so far this year.

The bank is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings tomorrow.

Reliance Industries (RIL) is the country's most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 5,82,277.22 crore, followed by TCS (Rs 5,57,076.83 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 5,00,360.08 crore), ITC (Rs 3,32,616.62 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,03,063.11 crore). PTI SUM SBT .

