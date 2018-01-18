Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (PTI) Startup Village Collective, India's first digital incubator for college students, has launched its Product School programme with leading healthcare company Carestack as Anchor Partner in Kerala.

"The need to launch the Product School emerged from the fact that we have not been able to build successful campus startupsÂ” said Sanjay Vijayakumar, Chairman, HYPERLINK "http://SV.CO"SV.CO told reporters here today.

It has been launched to teach students the knowledge and skills required to build world-class startup products and create engineers who can work in startups that compete at a global level, he said.

Admission to the Product School will be for student developers who form teams and compete in a coding challenge to build a website that displays crypto-currency prices. PTI JRK RC .

