Following are the top stories from the South at 2140 hrs.

MDS5 TN-NAIDU-CENTRE Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu says various decisions of the central government, including demonetisation and GST, are likely to have a positive impact in the coming years.

MDS9 KL-FILICIDE Kollam (Ker): A 14-year-old boy was allegedly burnt to death by his mother over a property dispute with her husband's family, the police says.

MDS7 KA-MLAS Bengaluru: JDS MLAs Manappa Vajjal and Dr Shivaraj Patil resign from their assembly membership and join BJP, ahead of assembly polls in Karnataka this year.

MDS8 DEF-NORMS-SITHARAMAN Chennai: The Defence Ministry has simplified procurement norms to encourage local manufacturing in defence sector and reduce the dependence on imported equipment, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

MDS10 TN-CYCLONE-SITHARAMAN Chennai: The Centre has called off operations to trace missing fishermen following cyclone 'Ockhi' last month after days of intense search, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

MES7 KA-LEOPARD Bengaluru: A 40-year-old woman dies after being attacked by a leopard near the Savandurga forest in Ramanagar district, about 50 km from here.

MES9 KL-POLICE-SUSPENDED Kannur (Ker): An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a local CPI-M leader's son on January 10, the police said.

BOM30 TL-BJP-PRAKASH RAJ Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the government and BJP leadership, Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde and the groups that "attack free expression", actor Prakash Raj says he was "not anti-Hindu", but "anti-Modi, anti-Amit Shah and anti-Hegde". PTI BN BN .

