Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) Congress leader Rana Gurjit Singh, whose resignation as Punjab Power and Irrigation Minister was accepted by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today, said he was not a "selfish" man and the party's interest should always be the priority.

He had tendered his resignation 10 days ago after being accused of illegally bagging sand mining contracts. It was alleged that he had acquired sand and gravel mining contracts through "benami transactions in the names of his cook and office staff".

"I am not a selfish man. The party's interest should always be the priority," Rana told PTI after Amarinder said in Delhi that he had accepted the resignation of the power and irrigation minister.

The MLA from Kapurthala said that he had tendered his resignation on moral grounds as the opposition in Punjab had been trying to corner the chief minister by making false allegations against him (Rana) and was demanding his resignation.

"The party made me the minister. The party gave me ticket several times to fight elections. I resigned in the interest of the party and I welcome it (acceptance of resignation)," he said.

Rana, whose family is associated with the sugar, power and distillery business in the state, said he would continue as legislator and work for the party.

The chief minister, in the national capital, had said that he had discussed the issue of resignation with Congress president Rahul Gandhi today and then decided to accept the same.

The resignation will now be forwarded to the Punjab Governor for the necessary formalities.

Hitting out at AAP legislator and the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rana said that he should also quit politics as his name had figured in a drug-smuggling case.

He also challenged Khaira to quit as MLA and fight elections against him. "I will resign as MLA and Khaira should also do the same. I challenge him to contest against me from a seat of his choice," Rana said.

Earlier, irked by a reporter's question, Rana, said "Before uttering the word corruption, you should think where the corruption took place. Leave aside the allegations levelled by the opposition." "Before saying corruption, you should know what you are saying. In the future, do not talk to Rana Gurjit in such a way," a visibly upset Congress leader said. PTI CHS SUN ANB .

