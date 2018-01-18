Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) Actor-singer Justin Timberlake said he made peace with Janet Jackson in the aftermath of their controversial Super Bowl performance in 2004.

Timberlake will be back to perform during the halftime of Super Bowl LII on February 4. His performance comes 14 years after the controversial halftime show with Jackson, in which he ripped off a portion of her costume, that partly revealed her breast.

Talking to Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, Timberlake said, "Yeah, and I stumbled through it. You know, to be quite honest I had my wires crossed. It's just something that you have to look back on and go, 'OK, you can't change what's happened, but you can move forward and learn from it ... It's just one of those things were you go, like, 'Yeah, what do you want me to say?' We're not going to do that again." Timberlake said he "absolutely" took time with Jackson to make amends, and added, "I don't know that a lot of people know that. I don't think it's my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people." PTI RB BK .

