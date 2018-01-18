Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected and defused in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said here today.

The IED weighing around 10-12 kg was detected on Doda- Bharat road at Punda, 10 km from the Doda district headquarters, a police officer said.

Bomb disposal squad was called and they defused the IED safely, he said, adding the IED was kept on the road side.

A major tragedy has been averted by the timely diffusion of the IED, he added. PTI AB RCJ .

