Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) Singer Katy Perry said social media has disrupted the balance of life and she is as much a victim of the new-age rage like everybody else.

The 33-year-old musician called the heavy dependence on the Internet a "decline of civilisation".

"A lot of us are living for that picture, and then the currency is the like. It's hard because I'd rather not care about that and just live my life. We buy clothing and products or pose a certain way or go to an event to get a picture - it's not good for us as a society.

"I think it's actually the decline of civilisation if we're going extreme about it. We have to find a balance, and I'm trying to find my own personal balance with it because I'm just as much a victim as everybody else," Perry told Refinery29. PTI RDS RB .

