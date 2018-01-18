By Lalit K Jha Washington, Jan 18 (PTI) An Indian-American educator has announced to run for the US House of Representatives.

Deep Saran, 45, is one of almost a dozen Democrats in the fray for the primary to earn the right to challenge the two- term GOP Congresswoman Barbara Comstock from the 10th Congressional District of Virginia.

"I'm a teacher, school founder, technology entrepreneur, lawyer, and child of immigrants from India," Saran says on his campaign website.

Saran said he would champion a national commitment for improved quality of public education -- both in terms of accessibility and affordability.

"As the child of immigrants, I would push back against intolerance and hatred,Â” Saran said.

Saran's parents emigrated from India over 50 years ago.

His father was a refugee during IndiaÂ’s partition.

He founded and runs a school, 'Loudoun School for the Gifted'.

Saran holds a degree in political science from University of Maryland and attended law school at Georgetown University.

He was previously a corporate attorney for large firms in Baltimore and Chicago but left private legal practice to study how children learn and to work on a Ph.D. in Human Development at University of Maryland. PTI LKJ CHT .

