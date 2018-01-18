New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Select base metal prices recovered by up to Rs 5 per kg at the non-ferrous metal market today due to pick up in demand from consuming industries.

In the national capital, copper mixed scrap and nickel plate (4x4) rebounded by Rs 2 and Rs 5 to Rs 400 and Rs 750- 755 per kg, respectively.

Lead ingot and lead imported also edged up by Rs 2 each to 121 and Rs 127 per kg, respectively.

Following are today's metal rates (in Rs per kg): Zinc ingot Rs 118-124, Nickel plate (4x4) Rs 750-755, gun metal scrap Rs 227, Bell metal scrap Rs 229, copper mixed scrap Rs 400, chadri deshi Rs 295.

Lead ingot Rs 121, lead imported Rs 127, aluminium ingots Rs 154, aluminium sheet cutting Rs 150, aluminium wire scrap Rs 150 and aluminium utensils scrap Rs 148. PTI SUN KPS ANS MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.