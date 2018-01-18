Squadron No. 6 New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) INS Vikramaditya, the largest navy ship and the country's only aircraft carrier, has been formally affiliated to the Bihar Regiment, a highly-decorated infantry unit of the Army, and Squadron No. 6 of the Indian Air Force, the Navy said today.

The squadron specialises in maritime strike operations and operates the Jaguar fighter aircraft, it said.

A glittering ceremony was held onboard INS Vikramaditya in the Karwar naval base which is nestled in the picturesque Western Ghats, it said.

Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Western Naval Command, and Lieutenant General Amarjeet Singh, Military Secretary and Colonel of the Bihar Regiment, were the guests of honour.

Air Vice Marshal M Fernandez, Air Officer commanding maritime air operations, was the senior officer from the Air Force and the event also saw participation by a host of senior officers from all the three services, the statement said.

The historic affiliation ceremony commenced with an inspection of the tri-service guard of honour by the senior officers of the three services and Rear Admiral R B Pandit, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, addressed the meeting.

In his address, Pandit spoke of the importance of the affiliation and its relevance in the present day, according to a statement.

He also said the idea behind the affiliation was to foster espirit-de-corps and friendship between the three units that would lead to greater synergy and jointmanship between the three services, the Navy added.

It would also promote interaction between personnel of the three services and their families, he said.

The formal association between the three units commenced with the reading of the "Charter of Affiliation", which listed the aims of the affiliation that the affiliated units were to maintain.

It was later signed by the commanding officers of the three units and by senior officers from respective services representing the unit, the Navy said.

The highlight of the event was an impressive flypast by aircraft of the Fleet Air Arm and it was led by a formation of Chetak helicopters followed by formation of MiG-29K fighters of the INAS 303 squadron from the Goa based naval air station, INS Hansa, it said. PTI KR SMN .

