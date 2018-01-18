Wayanad(Ker), Jan 18 (PTI) The fifth edition of 'Poopoli', an 18-day international floricultural festival, jointly organised by the Kerala Agricultural University and Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare concluded today.

Kerala Agriculture Minister, V S Sunilkumar who inaugurated the closing ceremony of the annual event, announced that Rs three crore have been sanctioned for establishing Special Agricultural Zone in Wayanad.

He said that the government is taking steps to promote cultivation of millets in the state and a millet village comprising of 32 tribal colonies has been formed to emphasise the thrust on millet cultivation.

Areas where Millets can be successfully grown have been identified. PTI KV RC .

