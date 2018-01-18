Sangli (Maha), Jan 18 (PTI) Wrestling fans will be treated to something unique here this evening - a wrestling bout to be held inside an iron cage.

The organisers claim that this is for the first time since independence that such a bout would take place in this town in Western Maharashtra.

The event has been organised by wrestler Maruti Jadhav to mark the launch of 'Pailwan Premi Sanghatana'.

"There will be 'pinjara band mahakusti' (wrestling inside an iron cage) here today. This kind of wrestling used to be held before independence. But it is for the first time after independence that it will be held in Sangli this evening," Jadhav said.

According to Jadhav, the bout will see Sub-Maharashtra Kesari Kiran Bhagat locking horns with Manjit Singh, who practices in Belgium.

"As part of it, the two wrestlers are closed in an iron cage, which is locked from the outside and they will slug it out inside the cage," Jadhav explained.

Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje and NCP MP from Satara Udayanraje Bhosale are likely to remain present to watch the bout. PTI COR NRB NP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.