Gadkari New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari today urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to expedite award of contracts for all eight projects under the Yamuna Action Plan-III by March this year, and assured help of the Centre.

Kejriwal met Gadkari and discussed issues related to the Delhi Jal Board and pollution in the Yamuna river.

A source said that in the meeting, Gadkari advised the Delhi government to explore ways to market recycled water and use it for gardening and construction.

"The minister urged the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to expedite award of contracts for all eight projects under the Yamuna Action Plan-III by March this year and assured all required help on the Centre's behalf," the source said.

The Union minister emphasised the importance of the waste-to-wealth practices, the source also said.

On the DJB seeking funds from the Centre for laying network for its already existing mini Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), the source said it was told that the issue falls under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and not the Union Water Resources Ministry.

"The Delhi government was suggested that it could go for PPP model to lay the network," the source in the water resources ministry added. PTI ENM BUN SMN .

