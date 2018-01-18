New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today held pre-Budget consultations with his state counterparts during which they offered suggestions on various fiscal policy and budgetary measures.

This is part of the customary pre-Budget consultation which the Union Finance Minister holds with his state peers.

During the meeting, Jaitley said the suggestions made by the states/union territories (UTs) and the memorandum submitted by them would be duly examined and suitably considered while formulating the Budget proposals of 2018-19, taking into consideration the spirit of cooperative federalism.

The meeting was attended by the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry, the deputy chief ministers of Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Manipur and Tamil Nadu, 14 finance ministers/ministers representing their states, among others.

The Union Budget for 2018-19 will be presented in Parliament on February 1. PTI JD BAL .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.