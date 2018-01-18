New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Jeera prices fell Rs 105 to Rs 20,950 per quintal in futures trade today as speculators trimmed positions to book profits at prevailing levels amid lower domestic and exports demand.

Also, ample stocks position following higher supplies from the producing regions, fuelled the downtrend.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in the current month fell Rs 105, or 0.49 per cent lower, to Rs 20,950 per quintal with an open interest of 3,417 lots.

Similarly, the spice for delivery in March fell Rs 70, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 16,605 per quintal in 9,531 lots.

Analysts said besides profit-booking by speculators at existing levels, fall in demand at the spot market against adequate stocks position kept pressure on jeera prices. PTI DP SUN DPL ANS MKJ .

