Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways has commenced services to Ahmedabad and Kochi from Kuwait as part of its network expansion plans for India.

Jazeera Airways, which is the first private carrier in the Gulf region, had launched its India operations last November with a daily flight between Kuwait and Hyderabad.

While services to Ahmedabad started yesterday, the Kochi operations began today with the maiden flight to the commercial capital of Kerala taking off from Kuwait at 12:45 pm, the airline said in a release.

These flights will initially operate on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, it said.

The new services will address the increased travel demands for travel between India and Kuwait, providing direct connections for those visiting friends and relatives as well as business travelers besides providing them further connectivity to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, airlines' chief executive Rohit Ramachandran said.

The current seat-entitlements between India and Kuwait stands at a modest 12,000 seats in each direction and Kuwait Airways is pushing for an enhanced seat entitlement in view of the growing traffic demand.

"We urge the Indian and Kuwait governments to engage in discussions which will liberalise and open up more capacity of airlines of both the countries to fly into each others territory," Ramchandran had said at the launch of India operations last year.

Set up in 2004, Jazeera Airways currently flies to 20 destinations with a fleet of eight Airbus A320s and another one is expected to be inducted by next month. By 2020, it is aiming to have a fleet of 15 aircraft. PTI IAS BEN BEN .

