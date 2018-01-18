New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) L&T Technology Services today said it has won a USD 50 million (approx Rs 319 crore) worth project spanning over five years from a global aerospace electronic systems manufacturer.

"L&T Technology Services emerged as the winner to be the strategic supplier for the client's ER&D (Engineering, Research & Development) pursuits," L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said in a statement.

"The project with LTTS will result in transformation of the customerÂ’s operations into a managed services model. This model will encapsulate support to both existing products and also for work related to next generation in-flight system," it added. PTI SVK MR .

