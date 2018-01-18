Rameswaram (TN), Jan 18 (PTI) Three Tamil Nadu fishermen were today arrested by Sri Lankan Navy personnel near the island nation's coast on charges of allegedly possessing heroin,Intelligence Department officials said here.

The fishermen, one of whom had a packet containing 450 grams of heroin tied to his stomach, were taken to Thalaimannar by the Lankan Navy along with the country boat they used, the officials said.

The seized heroin is said to be valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh in the international market, they added.

The trio was arrested following a search by the Navy personnel on receipt of information, the officials said.

Sixteen Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested on January 16 by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their waters near Katchatheevu islet. PTI CORR SS BN .

