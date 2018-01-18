Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved a Rs 4,000-crore project aimed at promoting climate-resilient agriculture, to be partially funded by the World Bank.

A government resolution (GR) issued yesterday said the project, named Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjivani Yojna, will be implemented in 5,142 villages across 15 districts.

It will roll out in 2018-19 and continue till 2023-24.

The total cost of the project is Rs 4,000 crore, 70 per cent of which will be borne by the World Bank while the state will contribute 30 per cent over six years, said the GR.

Principal secretary, finance, and principal secretary, agriculture will decide the rate of return and repayment period by holding talks with the World Bank officials, the GR stated.

The scheme would cover small- and medium- scale farmers, who are more vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

The state government had set up a seven-member panel, headed by principal secretary, agriculture, to select drought-prone villages for the implementation of this project.

Objectives of the project are to improve soil quality, develop foodgrain varieties which can sustain climate variations and effect necessary changes in the crop pattern as per the availability of water in a particular region. PTI ND KRK .

