Balasore (Odisha) Jan 18 (PTI) A court here today sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment after convicting him for kidnapping and raping a minor girl more than two years ago.

Balsore additional sessions-cum-special judge Ajanta Sarangi convicted Sunil Kumar Malik (32) on two counts. First for kidnapping for which he was awarded three years jail term and Rs 5,000 as fine and in the second for raping for which he was ordered 20 years imprisonment with Rs 10,000 as fine.

The sentences would run concurrently, the court ruled, adding in case of default in payment of fine he would serve an additional three months in prison.

Malik along with his accomplice Rabindra Das had raped the 15-year old girl of Somnathpur area after kidnapping her.

Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda said the duo after kidnapping the girl on the night of September 4, 2015, took her to Bengaluru and committed the offence.

The father of the girl had lodged an FIR the next day and a case under POCSO Act and different sections of the IPC like kidnapping and gangrape was initiated.

Sunil was caught by the police who tracked his phone number. The other accused is still at large. PTI COR AAM KK ZMN .

