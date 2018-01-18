New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Shares of IT firm Mindtree today soared 10 per cent after the company's consolidated net profit rose 37.2 per cent for the December quarter.

The stock jumped 9.98 per cent to close at Rs 685.65 on BSE. During the day, it zoomed 10.99 per cent to Rs 692 -- its 52-week high.

On NSE, shares of the company soared 9.49 per cent to end at Rs 684.15.

In terms of equity volume, 5.01 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 69 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Mid-sized IT firm Mindtree yesterday said its consolidated net profit rose 37.2 per cent to Rs 141.5 crore for the December quarter and it expects to clock "high single-digit growth" in the ongoing fiscal.

The Bengaluru-based firm had registered a net profit of Rs 103.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Mindtree's revenues grew 6.4 per cent to Rs 1,377.7 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,295.3 crore in the year-ago period.

"We have posted industry-leading growth this quarter and we expect Q4 growth to be similar to Q3 and Q2. On the back of this performance, we are looking at high single-digit growth for this fiscal," Mindtree CEO and MD Rostow Ravanan said on a conference call. PTI SUM SBT .

