Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) The body of a teenage girl was found in a river in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, four days after she went missing, a senior police official said today.

The 19-year-old victim left her home in Bhandara city, around 900 kms from here, on January 13 evening to go to her tuition classes but did not return. The next day her parents informed the police, inspector Manoj Sidam told PTI.

"We spoke to locals and also looked into her call data records to find her whereabouts," Sidam said.

Based on the suspicion raised by her family members, the police on January 15 also nabbed two men, who were suspected to be involved in a relationship with the victim, for questioning, the inspector said.

During the course of investigation, the teenager's body was found floating yesterday in the Wainganga river in Bhandara and was sent for postmortem, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that she committed suicide as she was upset over the troubled relationships with the two men, Sidam said.

The body did not have any injury marks or signs of assault, the police inspector said.

The two men were placed under arrest and booked under IPC sections, including for abetment of suicide, he said.

An investigation was on in the incident, he added. PTI AVI GK DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.