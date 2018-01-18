New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel today reviewed the activities of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and directed it to take steps for disease surveillance, monitoring of health status and enforcing public health regulations.

The ministry has high expectations from the NCDC and the intent is reflected in the allocation of a budget of Rs 382 crore for the up-gradation of the NCDC campus, she said.

During her visit at the Strategic Health Operations Centre (SHOC), Patel also reviewed the Seasonal Influenza (H1N1) status of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing.

"Anupriya Patel reviewed the activities of NCDC and issued necessary directions for disease surveillance, monitoring of health status, educating the public, providing evidence for public health action and enforcing public health regulations," an official statement said.

Patel said that the National Health Policy 2017 envisages a greater role of preventive and promotive aspects than curative and "NCDC could play a pivotal role" in this.

In her remarks, Patel talked about NITI AYOG's vision document (2017-18 to 2019-20) that suggests that the NCDC can act as a focal point with greater authority and resources for disease surveillance, monitoring of health status, educating the public, providing evidence for public health action and enforcing public health regulations.

She also instructed the NCDC faculty to be in touch with the state health authorities and make field visits to monitor the working of the NCDC branches. PTI TDS ASK ASK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.