Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Moshe Holtzberg, who as a toddler survived the terrorist attack on Chabad House in south Mumbai in November 2008, prayed at the synagogue there today for the miracle which kept him alive, said his grandfather.

"People in Mumbai like Moshe, may be it (the attention) is too much. Everybody puts camera in front of his face and clicks, which makes him a bit upset," said Shimon Rosenberg, his maternal grandfather.

"He prayed at Chabad House for the miracle that saved his life and made him special," Rosenberg told media-persons.

"Moshe was very excited after visiting the Chabad House and said "I saw my room, the Chabad House," Rosenberg said.

Moshe will visit Mumbai again when he turns 13, he said. "It is important that he is at the place where he was born, completing a cycle of life," Rosenberg added.

Jewish boys undergo the coming-of-age `Bar Mitzvah' ritual at 13.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today visited the Chabad House after meeting 11-year-old Moshe whose father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka were killed along with six others during the 26/11 terror attacks.

Moshe, then only two years old, was saved by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel.

The Jewish couple ran a cultural outreach centre of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement at the five-storey building in south Mumbai's Colaba.

Moshe, who now lives in Israel with his grandparents, came to Mumbai on Tuesday, returning to the place where he was orphaned nine years ago. PTI DC KRK .

