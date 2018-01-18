Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman and her daughter were booked today by Naupada police here for allegedly cheating at least half a dozen unemployed youths to the tune of Rs 37.85 lakh, an officer said.

A case against the two women - Jayashree Mohite and her 34-year-old daughter Megha Kadam - was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others, police sub inspector K S Bagdane of Naupada police station said.

"As part of their strategy, the accused approached around half a dozen people promising to give placement to them in Canara Bank and took money from them from time to time between 2011 and 2013. However, the victims neither got jobs nor received their money back," he said.

When the victims approached them for job and sought their money back, the women threatened them.

According to police, both the women were booked in a similar case in 2008.

Further investigation is on. PTI COR NP .

