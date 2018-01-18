Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) Muzaffarnagar remained the coldest place in Uttar Pradesh recording the minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius with cold wave conditions prevailing over the state, the MeT office said today.

Day temperature was below normal in Gorakhpur, Faizabad, Lucknow, Bareilly and Varanasi divisions, while night temperature dropped in Meerut, Allahabad and Moradabad divisions.

Dense to very dense fog occurred at many places over eastern and western parts of the state.

The weather office predicted fog and cold to severe cold conditions at certain places across the state tomorrow. PTI SMI RCJ .

