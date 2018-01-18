Gurgaon, Jan 18 (PTI) Fifteen students, most from kindergarten classes, of a city-based school had a narrow escape after their bus caught fire in the Dhankot area, following which their parents today lodged a protest.

The incident took place last afternoon around 1:30 when the bus was going to drop the students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector-102, home, police said.

The children were rescued by locals just in time. They broke the windows of the bus to bring them out, they said, adding that as the vehicle ran on CNG, it was quickly engulfed by the fire.

During a protest at the DPS campus today, parents alleged that the school's management had not informed them about the incident even a day later.

They also alleged that there was negligence on part of the school and that the callous attitude of the management had put the life of students in danger.

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has ordered a probe to investigate the incident and the allegations by the parents.

He has also sought a reply from the school management.

