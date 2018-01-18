workers Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) chairman Manhar Valjibhai Zala today lauded Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's decision to form a separate commission for sanitation workers in the state.

This reflects the commitment of the state government for the welfare of safai karamcharis (sanitation workers), he said after reviewing steps taken by the Haryana government for their welfare, said an official release here.

The role of safai karamcharis would be vital in realising the 'Swachh Bharat' mission in the country, he said.

Zala also pointed out that as per the directions of the Supreme Court, state governments were responsible for safety of workers involved in cleaning sewage.

He said a compensation of Rs 10 lakh was being provided to the next of kin of those who died after inhaling toxic fumes or other reasons during sewage cleaning.

The state government has to ensure that the safai karamcharis are not exploited and strong steps are taken so that contractual practice to engage them be banned, he said.

Zala hoped that the Haryana government would soon notify the constitution of the commission and also emphasised on health cards, insurance, pension, housing and camps for safai karamcharis.

Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies, Anand Mohan Sharan apprised Zala that the state had 10 municipal corporations in which there were 13,138 approved posts of safai karamchari.

Sharan said that at present, 6,097 regular and 7,311 temporary employees are working under it. Besides, 10,342 daily wagers were employed through outsourcing, he said.

They are given a monthly salary of Rs 11,990 which is deposited in their accounts and was not paid through contractor, Sharan said. PTI CHS ANB .

