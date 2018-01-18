Kohima, Jan 18 (PTI) The assembly poll in Nagaland was announced by the Election Commission today amidst the demand by tribal organisations and the civil society in the state for solution to the vexed Naga political issue before the election.

Political parties in Nagaland today said they are fully geared up for the February 27 state assembly poll.

Ruling Naga PeopleÂ’s Front(NPF) secretary general K G Kenye said "We are fully geared up and we will field our candidates in almost all the seats".

Asked to comment, he said Â“We support early settlement of the Naga issue which is honourable and acceptable to all sections of the peopleÂ”.

Nagaland PCC president K Therie said Â“We are prepared to fight the electionsÂ” and expressed hope that Congress will be able to form the next government in the state.

On the demand for solution to the Naga political problem before holding polls, he said "The Centre is aware of it but since it is also aware that the solution of Naga issue is not possible before the elections, it has announced the schedule." Nagaland BJP president Visasolie Lhoungu said his party was prepared to face the poll and will be setting up candidates "in as many seats as possible considering the winning prospectsÂ”.

On the possibility of pre-poll alliance after ruling NPF snapped ties with BJP, he said Â“The decision for the alliance depends on the decision of our leaders at the national level but as a state unit we want to go to the polls alone".

NPF presently has a strength of 46 members in the house of 60, while BJP has four and eight are independents.

Two seats are vacant.

The NPF has been in power for the last three consecutive three terms since 2003 and its government is presently headed by T R Zeliang.

Neiphiu Rio was the chief minister for more than 11 years of the 15 years that the party was in power.

NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu was chief minister for five months last year when Zeliang had to step down following the unrest over the conduct of election to urban local bodies with 33 per cent reservation for women.

Besides, the three parties the coming assembly poll will also see other political parties in the fray including the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), National PeopleÂ’s Party (NPP) and Aam Aadmi Party, which were formed in the state last year.

NDPP is a regional political party and the sitting NPF Lok Sabha MP from the state Neiphiu Rio joined it yesterday and is its chief ministerial candidate. PTI NBS KK RG .

