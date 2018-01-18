investments Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao sought investments from Japanese business houses and met potential investors in Shizuoka, Japan.

"KT Rama Rao met Osamu Suzuki, Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation in Shizuoka prefecture (state). In the meeting, the minister talked about Telangana governmentÂ’s progressive industrial policies and TS-iPASS, a single-window clearance initiative for investors," an official release said.

The minister highlighted opportunities for investors in the automobile sector in the state, the release stated, adding that he and his team visited the Suzuki Museum at Hamamatsu in Shizuoka.

Rao later met Governor of Shizuoka, Kawakatsu Heita, and discussed mutual cooperation between the two states and also invited the Governor to visit Telangana, the release informed.

He also met the representatives of Shizuoka bank, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Shigeru Isobe of Sakurai Ltd and ASTI Corporation, it added. PTI GDK BNM .

