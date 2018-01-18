Govt Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) As many as 3,255 drug peddlers have been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police in 2,498 cases of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and drug control ordinance during the last four years in the state.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti informed this to the Legislative Council in a written reply to a joint question by members Ramesh Arora, Qaiser Jamshed Lone and Ajat Shatru Singh.

She said while 557 people were arrested in 405 cases of the NDPS in 2014, it was followed by 597 arrests in 588 cases in 2015, 888 people arrested in 617 cases in 2016 and 1,213 people arrested in 888 cases in 2017 up to November end.

She said that several measures have been taken to tackle the menace of inflow of drugs in the state which include conduct of frequent raids and surprise checking, strict implementation of the NDPS Act, among others.

Mufti said that backbone of the drug mafia has been broken within the state to a large extent because of which the cultivation of charas and poppy has been brought down considerably. PTI AB DK KJ .

