Jan 25 Ujjain, Jan 18 (PTI) Following the Supreme Court order paving the way for the nationwide release of the film "Padmaavat", Rajput Karni Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi today gave a call for a 'janata curfew' on January 25.

Talking to reporters here, he said, "Not only Rajputs but all communities in the country are opposing this film. We can't give a call of 'Bharat bandh' as January 26 is our national festival, but a 'janata curfew' (people's curfew) should be observed on the day of its release, January 25." "I suspect that any film can be released in spite of a state government's wish. I still request the Prime Minister...

Even after a film is cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification, the power to ban any film lies with the Union cabinet. In such situation, the Supreme Court cannot intervene. I urge all social organisations which opposed this film over the past one and a half months to observe a 'social and janata curfew' on January 25," he said.

A film on queen Padmavati should be made but "it should be in accordance with the history", he said.

"Initially, the film was based on a love story. Now Sanjay Leela Bhansali is saying that everything has been corrected. I can believe anybody but not Bhansali," said the Rajput leader, who was here to take part in a local Rajput community programme.

The Supreme Court today paved the way for the nationwide release of the Bollywood film by lifting the ban on the screening in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

It also restrained other states from issuing any order banning the screening of the film, based on the saga of the 13th century battle between Maharaja Ratan Singh and his army of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi. PTI COR ADU MAS KRK ZMN .

