New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Panacea Biotec has signed two long-term agreements with Serum Institute of India (SII) and its wholly-owned subsidiary to manufacture and sell a type of hexavalent vaccine.

The vaccine is a combination of six antigens to protect against six dreaded diseases - Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenza type B and Polio.

"Under the collaboration, SII is entitled to manufacture and sell fully liquid whole cell Pertussis (wP) and Salk-based Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) based hexavalent vaccine (DTwP-HepB-Hib-IPV) developed and commercialised by Panacea Biotec," the company said in a BSE filing.

It is the first fully liquid wP-IPV-based hexavalent vaccine in the world.

Serum Institute will ensure supply of IPV bulk to Panacea Biotec, an important constituent of the hexavalent vaccine, from its wholly-owned subsidiary Bilthovan Biologicals B V (BBIO), it added.

In the next two years, both companies will work together to get this vaccine introduced in the National Immunisation Programme of the government and developing countries by working closely with key stakeholders, it said.

Panacea Biotec will work with stakeholders including government of different countries, World Health Organisation (WHO), Global Alliance for Vaccines & Immunisation (GAVI), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and other United Nations agencies.

Shares of Panacea Biotec were trading 6.48 per cent up at Rs 273.55 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANS ANU .

