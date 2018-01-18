New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Shares of Panacea Biotec today rose 3.5 per cent after the company signed two long-term agreements with vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) and its wholly-owned subsidiary to manufacture and sell a type of hexavalent vaccine.

The stock went up 3.04 per cent to end at Rs 264.70 on BSE. During the day, it gained 10.52 per cent to Rs 283.95.

At NSE, shares of the company rose 3.5 per cent to close at Rs 266.

In terms of equity volume, 2.61 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 15 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The vaccine is a combination of six antigens to protect against Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenza type B and Polio.

"Under the collaboration, SII is entitled to manufacture and sell fully liquid Whole cell Pertussis (wP) and Salk-based Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) based Hexavalent vaccine (DTwP-HepB-Hib-IPV) developed and commercialised by Panacea Biotec," the company said in a BSE filing. PTI SUM ADI ANU .

