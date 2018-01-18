Ranchi New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Paras Healthcare and Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) are planning to jointly set up a 300-bedded multi-speciality hospital in Ranchi.

This will be Paras Healthcare's eighth hospital and will take its overall bed capacity to 1,305 beds across the country, Paras Healthcare said in a statement.

"The new facility in Ranchi will help us further pursue our goal of bridging the healthcare accessibility gap in this part of the country," Paras Healthcare MD Dharminder Nagar said.

The company is actively looking at north Indian cities for opening new hospitals that can help people avail quality healthcare in affordable prices, he added.

********* ICSI sets Guinness world record for largest taxation lesson * Company secretaries' apex body ICSI has set Guinness world record for conducting largest taxation lesson at an event organised in Jaipur.

"The record was achieved at a mega event titled 'Taxation Lesson Â– Tax Regime in India and Convergence of Indirect Taxes into GST' which was conducted to create awareness on GST and its finer aspects...," the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) said in a statement.

The event has entered the Guinness Book of World Records, registering 3,738 people for the largest taxation lesson, it added. PTI AKT VRN SBT .

